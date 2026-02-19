The Metropolitan Review

Jane Ratcliffe
3h

This was lovely. I wasn't aware of Todd Goddard's new book. Thanks for that. I love Jim Harrison's work beyond measure, though I struggled with how much I loved it due to the misogyny that only increased with time. He was good friends with friends of mine, so I was lucky enough to have shared two meals with him. He was brilliant and bawdy and kind and tender and funny and, of course, a mesmerizing storyteller who commanded the table. Here, too, he said some things I will never share in print.

Chris Tharp
5h

Thank you! Harrison is my favorite though I didn't discover him until right before he died. His words soothe and transport me. He also can be quite funny especially in the Brown Dog books. Wish I could have met himfor a drink or ten. Can't wait to read this book.

