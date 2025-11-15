The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
9h

This is the best writing I've seen in TMR, very well done! The reader feels Maurice's impatience and is tested as he is, by these all-too-human characters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Max Pattillo's avatar
Max Pattillo
3h

Great cover image choice. Saw some other panels from the same predella at the NGA a while ago, very cool proto renaissance works!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture