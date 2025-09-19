The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Jesu Lee's avatar
Chris Jesu Lee
8d

Enjoyed reading this! Regarding the Western obsession with East Asian birth rates, I remember reading a Slate piece from the early 2010s by Josh Levin that pointed the double standard in how the West liked to view falling European birth rates as the fault of capitalism (e.g. youth unemployment, high housing costs) while falling East Asian birth rates as sexual defectiveness, especially in the men. It was effective copium for many Americans: 'Whew, at least we're going to avoid that fate because we're not commies like the Euros and we're not dickless nerds like the Asians.'

So it's been pretty funny watching that panic now take hold in America, with people blaming stuff like Gen Z Boss and a Mini for American youth sexlessness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Judith Stove's avatar
Judith Stove
8d

Actually...Plato's Laws include projected laws to force men to marry. Augustus, in Rome, instituted bonus rights to encourage having children (the 'ius trium liberorum' was accorded to women who had three or more children). Of course, Plato himself had no children as far as we know, and Augustus's one biological child was put out of the way fairly early on. Wealthy, educated, and successful societies/classes have always had fewer children than some utopians and lawmakers have wished.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Metropolitan Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture