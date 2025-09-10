The Metropolitan Review

Darren Haber
Sep 10

What a nicely written, candid account. Thank you for sharing all that so honestly and eloquently.

Stephen Douglas Scotti
Sep 10

Having a diagnosis might make a difference and can be helpful to know. I’ve had a cornucopia of diagnoses over the years and was tagged with Bipolar Disorder at age of 42 in the midst of a drug abuse problem. It stuck for over 15 years, resulted in years of meds and outlandish medical bills.

I was eventually hooked up with rehabilitative social worker who after 15 minutes talking in a Starbucks said “Hey, has anyone ever told you you have Aspergers ?” He had training and experience with clients on the spectrum and it was obvious to him based on my thinking and behavior.

Short answer is I probably do, but I got different opinions. Yes from an expert and a rather abrupt dismissal from someone not trained in the field.

It had been a nightmare with the meds. Happily off meds for years now and relatively healthy.

