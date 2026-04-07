Hurley’s in Midtown was packed last week for the print launch. (Photo: Nick Dove)

Hello from The Metropolitan Review, where we just completed an incredible night out in Manhattan to celebrate the launch of our very first print issue. Early subscribers had issues sent to them and we’re going to be announcing, very shortly, where individual copies will be for sale. We have a plan, too, to sell them online for all those who live far away from New York City. You’ll want one of these handsome copies.

In the meantime, we’re getting down to business in the springtime and focusing on sustainability. It’s a dull word, but a real one — we need money to ensure we can survive and thrive. We’re a nonprofit, reliant on subscriptions and donations. And right now, we need more paying subscribers. It’s that simple.

Here’s the deal: we’ve got more than 25,000 free subscribers, a great number, but under 1,000 pay. We want to change that with our Drive to 1,000. Over the next 30 days, we want to ensure we have, in total, 1,000 paying subscribers to TMR. If we hit this number, we are confident we will last for the rest of the year and far beyond.

We aren’t quite halfway there yet. That’s where you come in.

Love what we do? Still working your way through that Bret Easton Ellis epic? Want to ensure high-quality book-reviewing can survive in the U.S., in the wake of the collapse of the Washington Post’s Book World? Become a paying subscriber!

All $80 subscribers receive future print issues for one full year. That’s the cost of a typical Substack, and instead you’re supporting a full-fledged magazine. Not bad.

If $80 is too steep and you just want to help out — consider this the TMR tip jar — subscribe for $5 per month. No print, but we might just thank you in a future issue.

Sound good? Subscribe to the best new literary publication in America, come hang at our future parties, and reinvigorate culture as we know it.

—The Editors