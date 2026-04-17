Credit: Lanna Apisukh

We’re more than a year into life at The Metropolitan Review and we couldn’t be more excited about where we’re headed. Our first print issue is flying through the world, we’re starting to think hard about the second, and we continue to publish work of great quality every single week. None of this would be possible without your readership.

As you know, we’re a 501c3 nonprofit. We’ve got just enough cash in the bank for now. But we are far from sustainable — we’re not yet at the point where we can say, with confidence, we’ll have enough money to keep doing everything we want to do. We want to be here for you this fall, next spring, and many years after. We want to pay our writers more. We want to print more issues, and have bigger print runs. We don’t want to have to shut off the lights.

We’ll cut to this chase — we’re nearing 26,000 subscribers, but very few pay for TMR. We’ve got no paywall. We need, however, more of you to step up. Even 1,000 paying subscribers would be monumental, enough to give us the ballast we need to be a long-running cultural powerhouse. For $80 — the cost of most Substacks, except we’re delivering you an entire publication — you’ll get an annual print subscription to TMR. The magazine is gorgeous, we promise you. If that’s too steep, become a $5 a month subscriber. You won’t get the print but you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing you’re playing a pivotal role in keeping us alive. Think of $5 a month as filling our tip jar.

Do you want more Sorondo? More Begler? More Jennings? Become a paying subscriber to The Metropolitan Review today! Make our spring fundraising drive a great success and keep culture alive.

We’ll see you very soon.

—The Editors