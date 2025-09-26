Subscribe
The Gods That Failed
On Jonathan Mahler’s ‘The Gods of New York’
23 hrs ago
•
Michael Lange
and
The Metropolitan Review
52
5
The Bloody Love of Poe
On Richard Kopley’s ‘Edgar Allan Poe: A Life’
Sep 24
•
Kazuo Robinson
and
The Metropolitan Review
31
3
AI, Impressionism, and the Fleeting Now
On Gustave Caillebotte and the Art to Come
Sep 22
•
Denise S. Robbins
and
The Metropolitan Review
55
15
Chubby Bunny
A Short Story on America
Sep 20
•
Hyun Woo Kim
and
The Metropolitan Review
64
20
The Whimper After the Bang
On Sayaka Murata’s ‘Vanishing World’ and Birth Rate Fiction
Sep 19
•
Lillian Wang Selonick
and
The Metropolitan Review
49
17
Against Literature
On Adolfo Bioy Casares’ ‘Borges’
Sep 17
•
Manuel M. Novillo
and
The Metropolitan Review
104
13
Manic Pixie Dream Bestie
On Stephanie Wambugu’s ‘Lonely Crowds’
Sep 15
•
Gideon Leek
and
The Metropolitan Review
35
8
"Fish, Stone, River, O" and "The Long Way In"
New Poetry from The Metropolitan Review
Sep 14
•
The Metropolitan Review
,
Marcela Sulak
, and
Jason Barry
35
The Power of Art in the AI Age
On 21st-Century Painting and the Backlash Against the Thinking Machines
Sep 12
•
Megan Gafford
and
The Metropolitan Review
90
19
The Woes of Slight Autism
On Emmett Rensin’s ‘The Complications’ and Life on the Spectrum
Sep 10
•
Stephen G. Adubato
and
The Metropolitan Review
78
14
The Cult of Black and White
On the Films of the Golden Age
Sep 8
•
Anita Bushell
and
The Metropolitan Review
67
19
The Death of the Artist
A Short Story of Contemporary Art
Sep 6
•
Sam Jennings
and
The Metropolitan Review
65
15
