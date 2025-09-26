The Metropolitan Review

The Metropolitan Review

The Gods That Failed
On Jonathan Mahler’s ‘The Gods of New York’
  
Michael Lange
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
5
The Bloody Love of Poe
On Richard Kopley’s ‘Edgar Allan Poe: A Life’
  
Kazuo Robinson
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
3
AI, Impressionism, and the Fleeting Now
On Gustave Caillebotte and the Art to Come
  
Denise S. Robbins
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
15
Chubby Bunny
A Short Story on America
  
Hyun Woo Kim
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
20
The Whimper After the Bang
On Sayaka Murata’s ‘Vanishing World’ and Birth Rate Fiction
  
Lillian Wang Selonick
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
17
Against Literature
On Adolfo Bioy Casares’ ‘Borges’
  
Manuel M. Novillo
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
13
Manic Pixie Dream Bestie
On Stephanie Wambugu’s ‘Lonely Crowds’
  
Gideon Leek
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
8
"Fish, Stone, River, O" and "The Long Way In"
New Poetry from The Metropolitan Review
  
The Metropolitan Review
Marcela Sulak
, and 
Jason Barry
The Power of Art in the AI Age
On 21st-Century Painting and the Backlash Against the Thinking Machines
  
Megan Gafford
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
19
The Woes of Slight Autism
On Emmett Rensin’s ‘The Complications’ and Life on the Spectrum
  
Stephen G. Adubato
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
14
The Cult of Black and White
On the Films of the Golden Age
  
Anita Bushell
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
19
The Death of the Artist
A Short Story of Contemporary Art
  
Sam Jennings
 and 
The Metropolitan Review
15
